COCOMI boycotts Governor, launches civil disobedience in Manipur

Imphal, May 24: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei civil body, has launched a statewide civil disobedience campaign and declared a public boycott of the Governor of Manipur, in response to what it calls a “deep insult” to the state's identity. The decision comes after the expiry of a 48-hour deadline issued to the Governor to tender a public apology for the removal of the name “Manipur” from Manipur State Transport (MST) buses en route to Ukhrul for the Shirui Festival held on May 20, 2025.

In its official press note issued on May 24, COCOMI stated that the refusal of the Governor and the President’s Rule (PR) administration to acknowledge or apologize for the action represents a clear disconnect from the ground realities and disregard for public sentiment. COCOMI stressed that this issue is not just about a bus or a name but about the erasure of Manipuri identity under central administration.

Beginning May 25, COCOMI will lead mass mobilisations, including non-violent protests, rallies, torch processions, and sit-ins across all districts of the state. The movement also involves a civil disobedience campaign, urging the public to cease cooperation with central government offices, excluding essential services like health, education, sports, banks, and postal services.

The civil organisation has further called for the immediate resignation of top administrative officials—namely the Security Advisor, Director General of Police (DGP), and the Chief Secretary—accusing them of enabling or failing to prevent the incident that triggered widespread outrage.

COCOMI also rejected the administrative inquiry launched by the state government and demanded that it be replaced by an independent inquiry headed by a retired Sessions or High Court judge. Additionally, the group demanded a public explanation for the Gwaltabi incident, which it claims exemplifies the ongoing governance failure under President's Rule.

A COCOMI official emphasized that the agitation is not against peace, but against what they see as the surrender of governance to narco-terror threats, the alienation of Manipur’s people, and the attempt to erase the state’s cultural and political identity.

“Manipur is not a negotiable term—it is our name, our soul, and our heritage. We shall defend it, united, unwavering, and until justice prevails,” the organisation stated.

In a statement shared with the media, a COCOMI representative added that the state now enters a decisive phase of resistance, declaring the governor persona non grata across public, civil, and cultural platforms. Until a public apology is made, no individual or organization will engage in events involving the governor.

“Following the expiry of the 48-hour deadline, and with no apology in sight, the people of Manipur are forced into mass agitation. The refusal of the Governor and PR administrators—particularly the DGP, Chief Secretary, and Security Advisor—to even acknowledge the offense illustrates their disregard for the sentiments of the people,” the official said.