Rat-hole mining claims another life as Assam worker dies in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 18: The death of an Assam labourer at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills has once again drawn attention to the continuing menace of banned rat-hole coal mining in the state.

The deceased has been identified as Mosaid Ali (48), a resident of Jamuna Moudanga in Assam’s Hojai district.

Police said the victim collapsed while working at the illegal mining site, prompting authorities to seal the mine and order a probe into the incident.

According to Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district, the incident occurred on January 14 at an illegal coal mine in Umthe village.

Police said Ali collapsed while working inside the mine and was immediately rushed to the Sutnga Community Health Centre.

However, doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, the illegal mine was sealed, and a formal investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

The matter has also drawn the attention of BP Katakey, a retired judge appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to monitor illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Justice Katakey has sought a detailed report from the police regarding the incident, underscoring continued judicial scrutiny over illegal mining activities in Meghalaya.

Social activist Agnes Kharshiing said that such incidents reflect the rampant continuation of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, despite a complete ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on rat-hole coal mining in 2014.

Kharshiing said repeated accidents and deaths expose serious lapses in enforcement and monitoring on the ground.

Earlier, Meghalaya Police submitted a report to the Justice BP Katakey Committee regarding another incident involving the alleged deaths of two persons in an explosion linked to illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district.

The explosion reportedly occurred on December 23 at Thangsko village in East Jaintia Hills district, where the victims allegedly suffered severe burn injuries, possibly due to an explosion inside an illegal coal mine.

Several others were also reported to have sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to SP Vikash Kumar, the police investigation failed to establish conclusively how or where the victims died, with the only lead being the “dying declaration” of one of the victims.

Police said they confirmed the death of one person through a viral video circulating on social media.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) also sought a detailed report from the state government on the reported deaths.

In a notice issued to the Chief Secretary on January 6, the Commission directed the government to conduct an effective inquiry and submit a detailed report within one month.

Justice BP Katakey’s monitoring committee earlier also asked Meghalaya Police to file a comprehensive report on the alleged deaths of two coal miners.

With inputs from PTI