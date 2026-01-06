Justice Katakey seeks police report on illegal coal mine deaths in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 6: The Justice (retd) BP Katakey committee has asked Meghalaya police to file a report on the alleged death of two coal miners in an illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

“I have sought a report about the deaths from Meghalaya police this morning. Based on the findings of the report, appropriate action would be taken,” Justice Katakey said.

The one-man committee has been appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to probe into the illegal coal mining and transportation in the State. The committee has submitted 34 reports to the court so far.

Two coal miners were killed and many sustained grievous injuries due to an explosion in an illegal coal mine at Thangsko village, East Jaintia Hills, on December 23 last year.

One of the miners reportedly died on December 23, while the other miner died at the Shillong Civil Hospital. A viral video of the victims is in circulation.

Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district, Vikash Kumar, said, “We have been asked to submit a report on the reported deaths, and we are conducting a probe and will be submitting the report to the committee within two days.”