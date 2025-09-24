Prime accused in Sept-19 Assam Rifles ambush held in Manipur; weapons cache seized

Imphal, Sept 24: In a significant breakthrough, security forces have arrested the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles personnel at Sabal Leikai, Nambol, in Bishnupur district.

A joint operation by District Police Imphal West, Bishnupur Police, and 33 Assam Rifles was launched around 1 am on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of Khomdram Ojit Singh, alias Keilal (47), of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai, Imphal West.

Ojit, a former PLA cadre who was previously arrested in 2007, reportedly admitted during questioning that he continues to work for the outlawed outfit.

He also confessed to his direct involvement in the September 19 attack, in which militants fired on Assam Rifles troops before fleeing towards Loktak Lake, the police said.

Acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including, 1 A4 rifle (with 4 magazines), 1 HK rifle (with 2 magazines), 2 AK rifles (with 5 magazines), 1 INSAS rifle (with 3 magazines) and 3 lathode shells, among others.

Police confirmed that raids are ongoing to trace and arrest other militants involved in the ambush, which had shaken Bishnupur district and put security agencies across Manipur on high alert.

Earlier, Manipur police had detained two individuals in connection with the attack, which killed two Assam Rifles personnel and left five others injured.

A silver-blue van, suspected to have been used during the attack at Nambol Sabal Leikai on Friday evening, was also seized from Mutum Yangbi in Imphal West, approximately 10 km from the ambush site, police had added.