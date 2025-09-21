Ambush on Assam Rifles: Two detained, silver-blue van seized in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 21: Manipur Police has detained two persons in connection with the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that claimed the lives of two personnel and left five others injured.

A silver-blue van, suspected to have been used in the attack at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district on Friday evening, was also seized from Mutum Yangbi in Imphal West, around 10 km from the ambush site, police said.

“Security forces carried out a massive operation in Shantipur and Ishok areas. Two persons were detained for further verification,” the police said in a statement, on Sunday. Preliminary investigation has revealed multiple owners of the seized vehicle, with further inquiries underway.

The ambush targeted a vehicle of the 33 Assam Rifles, killing Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

In the aftermath, hundreds of people gathered at Keirenphabi in Thanga Assembly Constituency on Friday evening for a candlelight vigil and torch rally, raising slogans such as “We want peace” and “We condemn Nambol Incident.” The gathering reflected both grief over the loss of the soldiers and a collective call for peace and stability in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday evening to assess the situation. The meeting stressed the need for coordinated action among all security agencies to identify the perpetrators and resolved to strengthen security across vulnerable zones, including highways, transit routes, and border areas.

Enhanced patrolling, stronger inter-agency coordination, and intensified intelligence gathering were emphasised to prevent such incidents in the future. The Governor also underlined the need for firm vigilance to maintain law and order across both valley and hill districts.





With inputs from PTI