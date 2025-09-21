Tributes pour in for Assam Rifles jawans; Bishnupur holds candlelight vigils, rallies

Imphal, Sept 21: Hundreds of people gathered at Keirenphabi in Thanga Assembly Constituency on Friday evening for a candlelight vigil and torch rally to pay tribute to Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap of the 33 Assam Rifles, who were killed in an ambush by unidentified assailants at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district on September 19. The attack also left five other personnel injured.

With candles and torches in hand, participants marched through the locality, raising slogans such as “We want peace” and “We condemn Nambol Incident.” The sombre gathering expressed both grief over the loss of the soldiers and a collective demand for peace and stability in the state.

Speaking to the press, Thanga MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh said, “These brave men serve not just Manipur, but the safety and integrity of our entire nation. They dedicate their lives to protect us, often staying away from their families so that we may live in peace. Such an act of violence against them is deeply condemnable and unacceptable.”

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Calling on people to reject violence, Singh urged collective efforts for peace and harmony.

“The candles we light today are a symbol of respect for their sacrifice and a reminder that light must always triumph over darkness,” he added.

Condemnation rallies were also held in several other parts of Manipur, where community leaders and residents denounced the ambush and reiterated the demand for lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday evening to assess the prevailing situation. The meeting discussed the attack in detail and stressed the urgent need for coordinated action among security agencies to identify the perpetrators.

It was resolved that security measures would be intensified in vulnerable areas, including highways, transit routes, and border zones. Enhanced patrolling, stronger inter-agency coordination, and intensified intelligence gathering were emphasised to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Governor underscored that law and order must be maintained with vigilance across both valley and hill districts to safeguard peace and public safety.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, GOC 3 Corps, senior police and paramilitary officials, and other key security representatives.