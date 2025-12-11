Prez Murmu lands in Manipur for 2-day visit amid statewide bandh, tight security

Imphal, Dec 11: President Droupadi Murmu began her two-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Thursday. It’s her first trip to the state since taking office.

“The President arrived at Imphal Airport aboard an Indian Air Force flight and travelled by road to Lok Bhavan, about 7 km away,” an official said.

Murmu is scheduled to attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground) later in the afternoon.

A banquet dinner hosted by the Governor is slated for the evening. She may also offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple.

According to the itinerary issued by the President’s Secretariat, she will take part in a series of engagements in Imphal, including a civic reception, inauguration of state projects and a cultural programme at the City Convention Centre.

On Friday, Murmu is expected to attend the annual Nupi Lan celebrations and another programme in Naga-dominated Senapati district.

There at Taphou Naga Village, she will interact with IDPs, participate in a public function highlighting PM-JANMAN initiatives, and meet members of the Maram Naga PVTG community.

The visit comes amid a statewide “total shutdown” called by CorCom, a conglomerate of seven valley-based militant outfits, from 1 pm on December 11 until the President leaves the state.









Murmu’s movement is being managed under a multi-layered security grid.

On Thursday, the bandh paralysed daily life with markets and educational institutions shut. Vehicles stayed off the roads and the airport-to-Raj Bhavan stretch wore a deserted look. Khwairamband Keithel, Paona Bazaar and Thangal Bazaar all remained closed.

CorCom, however, exempted the "Nupi Lal Day" observance on December 12 from the shutdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) welcomed the President’s visit and urged her to focus on the hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo tribal population amid the ongoing ethnic conflict.

In a statement under signed by KZC Secretary, Information and Publicity, Ginza Vualzong, the Council said her arrival comes at a “critical juncture” for thousands of families still grappling with displacement, violence and insecurity.

The KZC said it holds the President in high regard as a leader who understands the struggles and identity of tribal communities, and expressed hope that her visit would draw national attention to long-neglected concerns.

The President’s visit comes nearly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 13 tour, his first since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.