President Murmu's 1st Manipur visit since 2023 on Dec 11; Imphal on high alert

Imphal, Dec 10: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Manipur on December 11, marking her first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The high-profile visit comes at a time when Manipur remains under President’s Rule, giving the tour significant symbolic and political weight.

In anticipation of her arrival, security has been tightened across Imphal and other sensitive zones, which officials described as a full-scale effort to ensure a “foolproof” security cover.

Multi-layered arrangements, spanning area domination patrols, frisking, anti-sabotage checks, route sanitisation, drone surveillance and continuous CCTV monitoring, are being implemented by central armed police forces, state commandos and intelligence teams.

The palace zone has been placed under especially high alert as the President is expected to attend a programme at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

She is also likely to visit the historic Shri Govindajee Temple, one of Manipur’s most revered religious sites, prompting further tightening of security in the palace compound and surrounding arterial roads.

Along the designated VIP routes and programme venues, large-scale road repairs, beautification work and renovation efforts are being carried out at break-neck speed.

Billboards and welcome hoardings have been put up at prominent locations including Keisampat Junction, Netaipatti Chuthek, Kangla Road and the Imphal Palace Compound.

This includes resurfacing of roads, repainting medians, lighting upgrades and junction landscaping.

Engagements on December 12

According to official sources, President Murmu will attend a polo-related event at Mapal Kangjeibung, regarded as the world’s oldest polo ground. She is also scheduled to participate in the “Nupi Lal Day” observation at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex.

Later in the day, the President is expected to visit Senapati district to inaugurate the opening ceremony of the Barak Festival.

Itinerary kept under wraps

Authorities have not disclosed the President’s full itinerary, citing security concerns. Officials said details are being shared strictly on a need-to-know basis.

The entire administrative and security machinery has been placed on maximum alert to ensure a smooth and incident-free visit, which comes as Manipur continues to grapple with a prolonged security crisis under direct central administration.