Post-talks fallout: Kuki-Zo Council chief’s residence attacked in Manipur

Churachandpur/ Imphal Mar 22: Tension flared in Churachandpur on Sunday after miscreants attacked the residence of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet, shortly after council leaders met Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Guwahati.

A large group of youths gathered around 2:40 pm and began pelting stones at the chairman’s residence, attempting to force their way into the premises. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting immediate intervention by security forces stationed at the site.

Security personnel resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob as it tried to breach the compound. Though initially scattered, the attackers regrouped within minutes and made a second attempt to storm the residence, keeping forces on high alert.

Reinforcements were rushed in as tensions intensified, with security agencies maintaining a firm perimeter to prevent any breach. The residence remained secure due to sustained and coordinated action by the forces.

Meanwhile, splinter groups regrouped at various locations across the town, beating electric poles and spreading panic among residents, indicating a wider attempt to destabilise the situation.

Sources indicated that the attack may be linked to discontent among sections of local youths over the recent engagement between the state government and KZC leaders in Guwahati to explore a roadmap for peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The incident underscores the volatile ground situation in the hill districts, where even dialogue initiatives are being met with resistance, posing fresh challenges to ongoing peace efforts.