Talks with Kuki-Zo Council first step to bridge trust gap: Manipur CM

Imphal, Mar 22: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Sunday, termed the government’s engagement with the Kuki-Zo Council as the “first step” towards addressing the deep trust deficit between communities.

The remarks came as he inspected the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Khuman Lampak, linking governance efforts to the broader push for normalcy amid the prolonged ethnic crisis.

Emphasising that the conflict is rooted in mistrust, Singh, who had the meeting with the council in Guwahati on Saturday, said displaced persons from both communities are willing to return, but ground realities remain challenging.

“I continue to meet IDPs from both communities, and all of them want to return. However, can security forces guard them 24/7? That is not feasible,” he said.

Citing Moreh as an example, the Chief Minister noted that without mutual understanding and trust, return and resettlement cannot be sustained.

“Unless trust is rebuilt, Meiteis cannot return to Moreh and Kukis cannot return to Imphal. Bridging this trust deficit is the main issue,” he said.

He added that the very initiation of talks marks progress after nearly three years of deadlock.

“We started the process of bridging the trust deficit. It was not favourable for the Kuki side to come to Imphal, so we agreed to hold talks in Guwahati. The initiation itself is very positive,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s position, Singh said there is no concept of “buffer zones”, though certain areas have been identified as sensitive due to prevailing security concerns.

On the demand for a separate administration, he aligned with the Centre’s position, stating that the issue has already been settled.

“The Prime Minister has clearly stated that Manipur’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. There is nothing more to add,” he said.

He also highlighted that Manipur is home to 36 communities and called for reconciliation. “Let us forgive and forget the past for a better future,” he said.

Responding to queries on movement along National Highway-2 (Imphal–Kohima Road), Singh said travel has resumed but remains limited due to lingering fear among the public.

“People are travelling, but in lesser numbers. The fear is still there because of the trust deficit. That is why rebuilding trust is my priority,” he said.

He added that there has been visible improvement in law and order along the Imphal–Ukhrul road.

Sunday’s developments reflect a dual-track approach, administrative revival alongside cautious political outreach, as the state attempts to move beyond prolonged instability.

However, with the trust deficit still deeply entrenched and the return of IDPs unresolved, the success of the peace process will depend on whether dialogue translates into safe mobility, resettlement, and inter-community confidence on the ground.