One arrested after Assam coal miner's death in East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Jan 20: East Jaintia Hills police has arrested one person in connection with illegal coal mining in Umthe village and the death of a coal miner from Assam.

A coal miner, identified as Mosaid Ali (48), a resident of Hojai district of Assam, had died on January 14. Subsequently, the police registered a suo-motu case in this regard.

According to East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar, a case has been registered under Khliehriat police station under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

“One person, Sahanaj Uddin, a resident of Bhairabpur in Cachar district of Assam, has been arrested in connection with the case,” Kumar said.

The details of the case have been sent to the Justice (retd) BP Katakey committee. Reports of other alleged deaths of coal miners in the Thangsko area in the recent past have also been sent to the probe committee.

The SP also informed that the illegal coal mine at Umthe village has been closed, and orders have been given to police officials to conduct a field inspection of the area.