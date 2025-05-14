NIA arrests two militants for brutal killing of woman in Manipur's Jiribam

New Delhi, May 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing of a woman in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Jiribam district last year, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba, alias Surchandra Singh, alias Piba, they said.

The 31-year-old tribal woman, who was killed on November 7, was subjected to third-degree torture and suffered 99 per cent burns, according to her autopsy report.

Several body parts and limbs of the victim were missing, and viscera for chemical analysis could not be collected, as most were charred and unrecognisable, according to the report.

"Right upper limb and parts of both lower limbs and the facial structure found missing," it stated.

Highlighting the unimaginable condition of the body and torture meted out on her, the report said, "Burnt and separated fragments of bone did not show any signs of vital reaction indicating the post-mortem nature of separation."

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the NIA said the two accused were arrested "for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and the burning and looting of houses by armed militants in Zairawn village in Jiribam district of Manipur in November last year".

Accused Meiraba, hailing from the Bishnupur district and belonging to the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was allegedly involved in the shooting of the woman identified as Zosangkim in the Zairawn village, the statement said.

The other accused, Sanatomba of the Thoubal district, was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) – another insurgent outfit in Manipur – and was allegedly part of the group involved in the carnage, it said.

The duo is in NIA custody till May 17, the statement said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.





-PTI