Security beefed up as Manipur set to complete 2 years of ethnic strife

Imphal, May 2: Ahead of May 3, which marks two years since the ethnic violence in Manipur began, security arrangements have been beefed up across the state.

According to reports, police have stepped up frisking and vehicle checks in key areas including Imphal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi to monitor and prevent the movement of anti-social elements.

Furthermore, security has also been reinforced in and around Khuman Lampak, Imphal, the venue for the Manipur People’s Convention.

Central forces have also been deployed at sensitive spots such as Kangla Gate to maintain order.

“The security beef-up is a precautionary measure to prevent any unwanted activities by anti-social elements in the state, particularly on Saturday," an official said.

Officials confirmed that these measures are precautionary, aimed at averting any disruptive incidents on May 3.

The Meitei civil society group, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, has urged the public to suspend all daily activities on May 3 and attend the scheduled convention.

Volunteers have been using public address systems to urge citizens to reflect on the past two years of unrest and to raise awareness about concerns regarding the state's territorial and administrative unity.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) have also called for a shutdown on May 3 in all Kuki-dominated areas.

They encouraged participation in the observation event planned by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum at the Churachandpur district headquarters.

In a joint statement, the student bodies said, "May 3 marks the completion of two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence," and urged everyone "to observe the day in silence by closing all educational institutions and business establishments."

They also called on people to hoist black flags at their residences as a mark of mourning.

The ethnic conflict, primarily between the Meitei communities of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups in the surrounding hill districts, has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.





