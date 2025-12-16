NEHU crisis: Pro VC steps down over lack of support, decision-making deadlock

Shillong, Dec 16: The Pro Vice-Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. S Umdor has resigned due to the absence of essential support systems and continued uncertainty surrounding key institutional decision making.

Tendering his resignation on Monday, he said repeated attempts by Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to convene the Executive Council meeting under his chairmanship, despite strong opposition from students and staff associations, have vitiated the campus atmosphere.

“Given the prevailing situation, marked by the absence of essential support systems and continued uncertainty surrounding key institutional decisions, it was felt that continuing in office would not serve the best interests of the University or uphold the standards of accountability and professionalism expected of the position,” Prof Umdor said while tendering his resignation.

The Pro VC said, suggestions to allow the senior Pro Vice-Chancellor (Tura campus) to chair meetings of the EC, until outstanding issues with stakeholders were resolved, were not accepted.

“Decisions and actions taken in the routine discharge of academic and administrative responsibilities have increasingly been contested, leading to delays and disruption,” he added.

Moreover, the current situation has led to resignation of the Registrar, the Finance Officer, and senior faculty members who had voluntarily taken on additional administrative responsibilities.

Shukla has gone on leave from November 14 last year after students and staff associations protested against him for mismanagement.

He has remained absent from campus so far. However, he has tried to convene EC meetings from outside the campus leading to protest.

Earlier on Monday, four key bodies of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have jointly demanded the resignation of Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong campus, citing "administrative paralysis" and failure to act in line with assurances given earlier to restore normal functioning of the institute.

In a joint communiqué released on Monday night, the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU unit alleged that Pro Vice Chancellor Umdor has been unable or has not been allowed to function in accordance with assurances made by representatives of the Union ministry in the presence of executive council members.