NEHU bodies demand resignation of Pro VC over ‘administrative paralysis’

Shillong, Dec 16: Four key bodies of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have jointly demanded the resignation of Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong campus, citing "administrative paralysis" and failure to act in line with assurances given earlier to restore normal functioning of the institute.

In a joint communiqué released on Monday night, the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU unit alleged that Pro Vice Chancellor S Umdor has been unable or has not been allowed to function in accordance with assurances made by representatives of the Union ministry in the presence of executive council members.

The bodies said the assurances were aimed at restoring stability, transparency and normalcy in the university, but claimed the continued inability to act on those has prolonged uncertainty and eroded confidence among students, teachers and staffers.

They also expressed concern over resignations of the Registrar (in-charge) and the Finance Officer (in-charge), allegedly due to undue pressure from Vice Chancellor (in-absentia) Professor P S Shukla, saying the developments have further aggravated the administrative crisis.

The joint statement noted that Professor Shukla has remained away from the Shillong campus for more than a year after protests erupted over alleged mismanagement and irregularities, leaving the university without effective leadership.

It further pointed out that although the Centre had deputed officers to inquire into the allegations against the Vice Chancellor, no concrete action has so far been taken, adding to the prevailing uncertainty within the institution.

"At present, NEHU is facing complete administrative paralysis, with no regular Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations, leading to total institutional disability and severely affecting academic and administrative functioning," the statement said.

The issue has also been raised at the national level, with Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon recently seeking the Centre's intervention in Parliament over the prolonged leadership crisis at NEHU.

Stating that the responsibility to uphold the assurances and ensure effective functioning rests with the Pro Vice Chancellor's office, the four bodies said continuation in the post under the prevailing circumstances was no longer in the best interest of the university.

They urged the Pro Vice Chancellor, who was appointed in June this year, to tender his resignation to allow an alternative arrangement in accordance with institutional norms, asserting that the appeal was made in the interest of restoring trust, administrative stability and democratic functioning at NEHU.

PTI