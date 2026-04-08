Nagaland bypoll: Security tightened, curfew in 4 Koridang villages after violence

Kohima, Apr 8: Security has been tightened for the bypoll to the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, with night curfew in force in four villages following an election-related violence that claimed one life.

A total of 30 polling stations have been set up for the bypoll on April 9, of which 13 have been identified as vulnerable and 17 critical. Two polling stations will be managed by all-women staff, the returning officer for the by-poll, Nockpai Konyak said.

Security has been significantly stepped up across the constituency, with authorities maintaining round-the-clock monitoring in view of the violence reported on April 5 and 6, Konyak said.

As part of preventive measures, night curfew remains in force in four villages - Chungtia, Alichen, Longkhum, and Mangmetong. The official said no fresh incidents of violence have been reported from the area.

Six candidates are in the fray for Thursday assembly bypoll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen (75) on November 11.

The BJP, which is part of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), has fielded the deceased MLA's son Daochier I. Imchen, while the Congress has nominated T. Chalukumba Ao.

The NPP candidate is I. Abenjang, and the Independents are Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

The assembly constituency has 22,382 electors, which include 11,311 men and 11,071 women, Konyak added.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

PTI