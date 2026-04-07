One killed in pre-poll clash in Nagaland’s Mokokchung, night curfew imposed

DImapur, April 7: One person lost his life in pre-poll violence at Longkhum village in Koridang assembly constituency under Mokokchung district, following a clash between supporters of rival candidates late Sunday night.

Polling for the bye-election in the constituency will take place on April 9.

Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, strongly condemned the death of Imrongsungba Imchen in the pre-poll violence in Longkhum village.

Patton said violence has no place in a democratic process, adding that elections must remain a platform for the expression of the people’s will and not become a source of fear, anger, or division.

He said such incidents weaken public trust and disturb the sense of unity among communities. Patton urged all citizens of the Koridang constituency, across political affiliations, to remain calm and exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, Mokokchung district magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma on Monday imposed night curfew within the jurisdiction of Longkhum village, Mangmetonq village and Alichen area, including 2 NAP camp, under the constituency, from 6 pm with immediate effect till further orders.