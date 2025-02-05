Naga Hoho urges Nagaland-Assam oil pact; opposes drilling in disputed areas without it

Dimapur, Feb 4: The Naga Hoho, an apex tribal body of the Nagas, has urged both Nagaland and Assam governments to sign an oil exploration & production pact to address the contentious issue of oil exploration in disputed areas along the inter-state border.

Highlighting oil and natural gas exploration's potential economic benefits, the body proposed that explorations in these regions be "compiled together".

“Till such time, the Naga Hoho demands that all the oil activities which fall under Disturbed Area Belt must be stopped immediately,” it a statement issued by the body recently, said.

Reflecting on Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution, which grants Nagaland special provisions regarding ownership and transfer of land and its resources, the Naga Hoho asserted the state's exclusive rights over its land and resources.

Highlighting that Nagaland is part of the Assam Arakan Basin with proven hydrocarbon potential, the Naga Hoho stressed that the state has exclusive rights over its land and resources under Article 371A.

It called for strengthening the Nagaland Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulations, 2012, and insisted that any oil exploration in disputed areas must be jointly approved by the Assam and Nagaland governments. Until such an agreement is reached, the apex tribal body demanded that all oil-related activities in the Disturbed Area Belt (DAB) be halted immediately.

The Naga Hoho also criticised the Nagaland government’s inaction on addressing oil spills since extraction ceased in 1994, citing environmental hazards. It lamented that Nagaland has incurred significant financial losses by not utilising its petroleum resources, which could have funded infrastructure, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

“This amount could have funded numerous infrastructural developments, factories, healthcare, education, and sports initiatives, ultimately transforming our state,” the statement read.

In 1994, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ceased operations in the state due to pressures from local organisations and security concerns.

In 2023, discussions were held between the governments of Nagaland and Assam regarding the resumption of oil exploration in disputed border areas, with proposals for a memorandum of understanding to share royalties.

However, these initiatives have faced opposition from various Naga groups, including the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), which insists that no exploration should occur until a the Naga political issue is resolved.