ONGC halts drilling in Golaghat's Sarupathar amid extortion threats from Naga miscreants

Jorhat, Jan. 25: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been forced to halt its drilling operations in Golaghat following threats from Naga miscreants.

The drilling activities were taking place in Sarupathar, located on the Assam-Nagaland border, with additional sites established in Uriamghat, an area rich in crude oil reserves.

In recent months, reports of extortion by Naga miscreants targeting the corporation have heightened tensions in the region.

“We had to suspend operations due to extortion demands from the Naga miscreants,” an ONGC official, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

ONGC wraps up operations in Golaghat following money demands by Naga miscreants (AT Photo)

Manu Konwar, the gaonburha (village head) of Haldhibari Gaon Panchayat, situated in Uriamghat, expressed concern over the impact of this relocation on local youth’s employment.

"The ONGC's activities were a potential source of employment for our youth. If drilling ceases, many local youth will lose their livelihood. We hope the ONGC, the state government, and the central government can intervene and address this matter,” Konwar told The Assam Tribune.

According to Konwar, drilling in the area had already made significant progress, with around 100-200 meters drilled before operations came to a standstill.

“There are allegations that Naga miscreants demanded money from ONGC, forcing them to halt operations and relocate. A thorough investigation is needed. The local youth employed in the ONGC project must not be affected. The ongoing border disputes between the two states are playing a role, and the central government must intervene to resolve the issue,” said Sivashish Sarma, a local.

Adding to the complexity, reports have emerged of Naga miscreants encroaching on villages in Jorhat’s Rajabari, located around 30 km from Sarupathar.

On January 22, the Assam Tea Tribe Students Union submitted a memorandum to the Teok Circle Officer, raising alarm over the increasing tensions in the region.

The issue, which has been simmering for a while, escalated on January 23 after a group of Naga miscreants reportedly threatened one Santosh Karmakar, a resident of the village, for informing journalists about their activities. Fearing for his safety, Karmakar and his family were forced to flee their home.

This escalating tension comes amidst recent statements by Nagaland's Chief Minister, who proposed a 50-50 split in oil royalties between Assam and Nagaland for exploration activities carried out in the Disturbed Area Belt (DAB) between the two states.