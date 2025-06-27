MoUs signed to tackle landslides, boost mining in NE: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Guwahati, June 27: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday emphasised the need for strengthened Centre-state collaboration to enhance investments, drive innovation, and promote sustainable mining practices in the northeastern region.

Speaking at the second North East Mining Ministers’ Conclave held in Sonapur, Guwahati, Reddy stated, “We aim to boost mining activities in the Northeast through joint efforts with state governments, exploration agencies, and PSUs.”

The minister also highlighted environmental challenges such as landslides, which frequently impact the region, and stressed the importance of coordinated mitigation strategies.

“To prevent landslide activities, various MoUs have been signed today between the Government of India, its PSUs, and exploration agencies,” he said.

In a post on social media, Reddy added that the conclave represents “The Conclave marks a key step towards sustainable mining, ease of doing business, and enhancing centre-state synergy. It is expected to catalyse future investments, innovation, and inclusive growth in the North Eastern Region.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government will soon issue a blanket order permitting the Centre to explore Assam's mining potential.

“We will allow the Government of India to undertake geological investigations across the state,” Sarma said, adding that a roadmap has already been prepared for mineral exploration in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, with a focus on rare earth elements and other strategic minerals.

Sarma further informed that the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) has completed three exploration projects in Assam for limestone, iron, and sillimanite.

He also revealed that the auction of seven limestone blocks in Dima Hasao is underway.

“Five blocks have already been successfully auctioned, while two are in the second stage of bidding. We aim to operationalise at least one block by December 2025,” Sarma said.

Urging Northeast states to contribute actively to national development, the Chief Minister remarked, “The revenue from these activities will remain with the states. We want to transition from being dependent to contributory states in India’s development journey.”