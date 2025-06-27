CM Sarma pushes mining growth with blanket exploration and policy reforms at NE Conclave

Guwahati, June 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that his government will soon issue a blanket order to the Central Government to facilitate the exploration of Assam's mining potential.

The announcement was made during the second edition of the North East Mining Ministers’ Conclave, held in Guwahati.

“This morning, we discussed granting a blanket exploration order for geological investigations. I want to commit that within a very short time, we will allow the Government of India to explore mining potential across,” the Chief Minister said.

He further informed that the government has prepared a roadmap for mineral exploration in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, with a specific focus on rare earth elements and other valuable minerals.

Sarma added that the National Mineral Exploration Trust has completed three exploration projects in Assam - for limestone, iron, and sillimanite.

He also highlighted that the auction of seven limestone blocks in Dima Hasao has been initiated by the state government.

“Five of these blocks have already been successfully auctioned. Two more are in the second stage of bidding process and are expected to be auctioned by August 2025. We aim to operationalise at least one limestone block by December 2025,” the Chief Minister said.

Progress is also being made in coal exploration in Dima Hasao under the Central Mining and Planning Design Institute, while private agencies have commenced coal exploration in Amlokhi and other areas of Karbi Anglong.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to promoting mining and mineral-based economic growth, Sarma outlined several initiatives:

• Approval of the Assam State Mineral Exploration Trust by the state cabinet to fund minor mineral exploration and promote sustainable mining

• Finalisation of the Assam Mineral Policy, expected to be implemented in a month

• Amendment of Assam Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2025 to introduce circular economy-based zero waste mining practices

• Accumulation of Rs 2,037 crores to the District Mineral Fund as of June 2024

• Incorporation of revised Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana guidelines into the Assam District Mineral Foundation

• Securing of 3 coal mines by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDCL) through competitive bidding which includes two in Assam (Garampani and Koilajan), and one in Jharkhand

• Pilot project proposed by the AMDCL for extraction of granite extraction and establishment of a granite polishing unit in Kamrup district (the first of its kind) to create employment for local youth and promote industrial growth

The Chief Minister highlighted that 14 MoUs, amounting to Rs 46,000 crores were signed during Advantage Assam 2.0.

He expressed his intent to translate the same into actionable investments and invited both existing and new investors to Assam.

Urging the Northeastern states to play a proactive role in national growth, the Chief Minister said, "The revenue generated through these activities will remain with the state governments. We hope to become contributory states to India’s journey of development, not just remain as dependent states."