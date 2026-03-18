Mizoram unveils plan to turn centuries old Assam Rifles site into urban hub

Aizawl, March 18: In a significant shift with both symbolic and practical implications, a prime tract of land in the heart of Aizawl – occupied by the Assam Rifles for over a century – has now been opened up for public use, with the Mizoram Government unveiling an ambitious plan to transform it into a modern urban hub.

The land, formally handed over to the State Government in March last year, is set to anchor the Aizawl City Beautification Project under the broader Lammual Master Plan, aimed at reimagining the capital’s core civic space.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the initiative reflects a long-standing public aspiration to reclaim and repurpose the centrally located land for civilian use.

He described the project as a people-centric effort designed to create an inclusive urban environment with spaces catering to children, youth, and the elderly.

The announcement was marked by a formal programme at the Heritage Court, attended by senior government functionaries including Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga and Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama.

Officials said that the master plan has been finalised after consultations with stakeholders and will guide the phased redevelopment of the area.

While detailed components of the project span road upgrades, public spaces, parking infrastructure, and civic amenities, the broader thrust is on easing congestion and creating a more accessible and organised city centre.

The redevelopment blueprint includes improved road connectivity in the central zone, creation of public squares and green spaces, and the development of cultural and community infrastructure.

Plans also factor in the need for additional power and water systems to support the anticipated rise in activity in the area.

A key feature of the project is the proposed construction of a large public hall complex and other community-oriented facilities, alongside pedestrian-friendly zones and designated viewpoints to enhance the city’s urban experience.

The site itself carries historical significance, having remained under Assam Rifles occupation since the colonial era.

Its transfer to the State Government last year marked the end of that long tenure, opening up the centrally-located land in the densely-built hill city for civilian planning.

With initial work now set in motion, the project is being seen as a major step in Mizoram’s efforts to modernise urban infrastructure while reclaiming and repurposing legacy institutional land for public benefit.