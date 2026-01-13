Centre accepts Mizoram plea, waives Rs 5.23 crore for vacated Assam Rifles assets

Aizawl, Jan 13: The Centre has waived Rs 5.23 crore that the Mizoram government was required to pay as depreciated cost for buildings and infrastructure vacated by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said he had written to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in May last year, requesting a waiver of the amount. The depreciated cost refers to the reduced value of assets after accounting for wear and tear over time.

“In response to my request, the Union Minister informed me that the Mizoram government would not have to pay the depreciated cost. It is a matter of great satisfaction that our appeal has been accepted,” Lalduhoma said in a Facebook post late Monday.

Under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the Mizoram government and the Assam Rifles for the relocation of its bases from Aizawl, the state was initially required to pay Rs 5.23 crore towards the depreciated value of buildings and infrastructure vacated by the paramilitary force.

The relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from the state capital was formally marked in March last year, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a function in Aizawl. The phase-wise relocation began in April 2025, officials said.

The demand for shifting the bases arose due to Aizawl’s difficult terrain and increasing congestion. The Assam Rifles had establishments at Zodin Square (Lammual) and Khatla in Aizawl, besides a DIG residence at Tuikhuahtlang, a commandant’s bungalow and a church at Tuikual near Zodin, along with plots of land and a war memorial.

Officials said the Assam Rifles has retained its 23 Sector Headquarters and Mizoram Range at Khatla, along with the DIG residence, while other units have been relocated to a designated camp at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl.





PTI