60% of vacated Assam Rifles land in Aizawl to become green zone under new master plan

Aizawl, Oct 17: Nearly 60 per cent of the vacated Assam Rifles land in the heart of the Mizoram capital will be transformed into green spaces, as part of a revised master plan approved by the State’s Advisory Committee on Assam Rifles Land.

In its third meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall on Thursday, the committee reviewed multiple proposals regarding the utilisation of this prime land, which spans a significant portion of the city’s central part.

The plan allocates 39.33 per cent of the vacated land for public assets, which will be developed into built-up areas, while the remaining 60.67 per cent will be preserved as a green space. The new plan reflects a balance between urban development and environmental preservation.

This decision aims to preserve the natural environment amid Aizawl’s rapid urbanisation that has transformed the city into a “concrete jungle”. Environmental activists have long considered the forested area of the former Assam Rifles land as the “lungs of Aizawl”, vital for maintaining its ecological balance.

Among the major infrastructure projects discussed in the meeting were the construction of the Aizawl Square, a ring road, and an eastern bypass, along with a 2,000-capacity convention centre and a large parking lot. Plans also include the establishment of mini parks and two-wheeler parking facilities, as well as a multi-level car park and an open-air theatre near Venghlui. Additionally, a 33-KV substation on the Baja hilltop and near the bypass was approved to support the city’s growing energy demands.

The Aizawl Police Station, located near the Aizawl Civil Hospital, was initially proposed for relocation to the vacated Assam Rifles land to facilitate the hospital’s expansion. However, today’s meeting decided to shelve the plan in favour of a police outpost in the area.

Another significant topic of discussion was the potential expansion of the Mizoram Secretariat complex, with plans to exchange the lower portion of the Assam Rifles land at Khatla with the vacated Loch House, which is now owned by the Mizoram Government. This could enable the relocation of the Chief Minister’s Office and Residence.

The Zarkawt locality had proposed to manage the vacated Assam Rifles land as its own, but the committee suggested that it be designated as a public green space, with no specific ownership assigned to any locality. The General Administration Department was tasked with formulating guidelines for the development of a park.

As Aizawl continues to expand, the committee emphasised the importance of maintaining a green, livable environment for the city’s residents, ensuring that the newly vacated Assam Rifles land serves both developmental and environmental needs.