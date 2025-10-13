Mizoram Police detain over 50 non-tribals for ILP violations at international expo

Aizawl, Oct 13: Mizoram Police detained over 50 non-tribal men on Friday for violating the State’s Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, with 36 of them found participating in the first International Star Expo at Lammual, formerly the Assam Rifles parade ground, in Aizawl.

The men were taken into custody for not possessing valid ILPs as required under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873. Police said they would be produced before district courts and, if convicted, face immediate deportation.

Mizoram, where the ILP system is strictly enforced, requires all non-tribal individuals to obtain a permit to enter, work, or visit the State. The identification and verification of the non-tribal participants at the Expo were carried out with help from the Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the Mizo Students’ Federation

In a joint statement, MIMA and MZP accused the Expo organisers of failing to secure proper authorisation from State authorities. They also raised concerns about a woman from Lunglei who allegedly sponsored 20 non-tribal individuals for ILPs - double the permitted number.

Earlier in September, the State Home department mentioned that nearly 38,000 non-tribal visitors applied for Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to enter Mizoram in the past three years and seven months.

Of these, 35,922 permits were issued, while several applications were either rejected or later found in violation of rules.

From January to July this year, 5,971 applications were received and 5,492 approved. The ILP system, mandated under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, requires non-tribals to secure prior permission before entering Mizoram, formerly known as the Lushai Hills.





