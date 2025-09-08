Nearly 38,000 apply for Mizoram ILPs in past three years; 35,922 issued

Aizawl, Sept 8: Nearly 38,000 non-tribal visitors applied for Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to enter Mizoram in the past three years and seven months, according to the State Home department. Of these, 35,922 permits were issued, while several applications were either rejected or later found in violation of rules.

From January to July this year, 5,971 applications were received and 5,492 approved. The ILP system, mandated under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, requires non-tribals to secure prior permission before entering Mizoram, formerly known as the Lushai Hills.

Applications peaked in 2022 with 12,905, followed by 10,160 in 2023. That year also saw the highest number of violators, with 1,463 deportations. Since 2022, a total of 2,620 people—mainly from Assam and Tripura—have been sent back after conviction for ILP violations.















