Mising groups lift Assam-Arunachal road blockade after CMs intervene, arrests follow

Itanagar, July 15: Three Mising community organisations have temporarily suspended the indefinite road blockade along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh borders after chief ministers from both states intervened and promised swift action in the murder of two labourers.

The blockade, jointly called by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK), began early Tuesday in protest against the killings of 22-year-old Prabash Doley of Dhemaji and 29-year-old Shankar Pegu of Biswanath.

It disrupted movement through key entry points including Banderdewa, Hollongi, Likabali, Roing (Shantipur), Namsai (Dirak), and Gerukamukh.

In a statement, TMPK said it was suspending the blockade following assurances from both the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments and top police officials.

Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa confirmed that legal action had been initiated in both cases and urged people to maintain peace.

“These are isolated criminal incidents, not targeted attacks on any community,” he said, adding that all district SPs have been directed to ensure the safety of migrant workers.

Compensation for the victims' families will be provided under a state scheme, and investigations are being fast-tracked.

In the first case, Doley was allegedly killed in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district. Accused Tai John has been arrested under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have recovered blood-stained weapons and clothing. The chargesheet will be filed following forensic analysis.

In the second incident, Pegu, a labourer from Borajuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district, was reportedly shot on July 13 by his employer, Tadar Bhai, in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district.

The accused is in custody and has been charged under Section 103(1) of the BNS and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

Officials said a joint meeting of all stakeholder organisations is expected in the next three days to monitor progress in the investigations.

TMPK reiterated that it would continue to closely follow developments and appealed for calm and unity within the community.

The temporary lifting of the blockade offers a brief respite after a day of disrupted interstate connectivity and rising community anger.

PTI