Mising groups block roads to Arunachal after Assam labourer killed in Roing shooting

Itnanagar, July 15: A day after a construction worker from Assam was allegedly shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh, three Mising community organisations have launched an indefinite blockade of all roads connecting Assam with the neighbouring state, demanding justice and accountability.

The protest, which began at 7 am on Tuesday, has disrupted movement through key entry points including Banderdewa, Hollongi, Likabali, Roing (Shantipur), Namsai (Dirak), and Gerukamukh.

It has been jointly called by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mimé Kebang (TMMK), in response to the killing of Shankar Pegu, a resident of Borajuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district.





According to police, Pegu, a construction worker, sustained a gunshot wound to the head following an argument with a man identified as Tadar Bhai in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, around 4 pm on Sunday.

He was later brought to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun — over 400 km away — where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said the altercation reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute between the two.

“The accused did not take the injured to the nearest medical facility or even Dibrugarh. This aspect is under investigation,” Apa added.

The accused, a resident of Sagalee in Papum Pare district, has been arrested. Police have recovered the pistol used in the crime and registered a case at Roing police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, along with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

Pegu is survived by his parents, wife, and two daughters.

This incident comes on the heels of another in Roing on July 11, where a migrant labourer was lynched by a mob following allegations of sexual assault on several minors.

In the aftermath, the Lower Dibang Valley administration imposed prohibitory orders restricting public movement — a directive that remains in force.

