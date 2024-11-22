Meghalaya to formulate new SOP to tackle ‘VIP culture’

Shillong, Nov 22: Under fire from the public following the death of a young biker, reportedly due to the rash driving of a police escort, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday promised changes in protocols during VIP movements.

Sangma admitted that he has received a “large number of complaints” on “VIP culture” and the manner VIP moves with their escorts and said a standard operating protocol would be formulated soon.

“I have been receiving a large number of complaints and concerns from citizens about what people are calling VIP culture. It is, of course, a matter of concern,” he said.

The CM also added that the movement of VIPs should also be looked at from the prism of safety and security. “We also have to look at it (VIP culture) from multiple angles. There is a concern for safety and security... which is something that is important and should not be compromised,” added Sangma.

Elaborating about the changes he proposes to bring about on such VIP movement, Sangma said a Standard Operating Procedure on the “use of sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights in the state would be formulated so that the public is not inconvenienced."

Informing that he has had a meeting on this important issue with the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of home (police), Prestone Tynsong, Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police (DGP), and the police department, and the SOP, once formulated, would be okayed in the cabinet after discussions.

The state government has faced intense criticism and anger from the public following the death of a biker during the recent Cherry Blossom festival after allegedly being dashed by a police escort taking a VIP to the venue.

Apart from the tragic incident, VIP escorts blaring sirens in no-horn zones and arrogant escort officials have all earned the ire of the public. There have been several letters to the local newspapers on the issue.

Sangma, meanwhile, added that there should be a balance between safety and security and use of such facilities by the VIPs. “If safety and security concerns become more of an attitude and it is used in the wrong way, then I think that really is the problem,” Sangma candidly admitted.

But in the same vein, he added that there are protocols that need to be followed for those who come under the different categories of security, like Z plus, Z, and Y, and these are well-defined protocols that need to be adhered to, the Chief Minister said.