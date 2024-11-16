Youth killed en route to Cherry Blossom Festival after VIP convoy hits bike

Shillong, Nov 16: A road accident in Meghalaya on Friday claimed the life of one person and left another injured when their motorcycle was hit by a police escort vehicle leading a VIP convoy.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm near the ICAR complex, as the victims were heading towards the ongoing Cherry Blossom festival at Bhoirymbong.

The deceased has been identified as Hoderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang village in West Jaintia Hills.

The injured, a female pillion rider, was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital in Umsaw for medical treatment.

Sources confirm that the victims were travelling on motorbike (ML05-AD-0566) when the police escort vehicle, part of a VIP convoy, collided with them.

Following the mishap, a massive traffic jam ensued, with commuters stuck for hours.

The heavy congestion continued into the night, worsened by the large crowds attending the Cherry Blossom festival and concerts featuring both international and local artistes.

The incident has sparked public outcry over VIP culture and the reckless driving of escort vehicles, with many calling for stricter regulations and accountability to prevent such accidents in the future.