Meghalaya NGO member murder: police make fourth arrest, more likely

Shillong, Jan 13: One more person was held in connection with the murder of an NGO member in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The latest arrest was made on Monday following sustained raids, SP AT Sangma said, adding that earlier, three people had been arrested from Goalgaon village under the Rajabala constituency, in the case.

The SP Sangma further added that the investigation is progressing, and more arrests could not be ruled out.

The murder triggered tension in parts of the district, following which additional security was deployed and peace committee meetings were convened.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier condemned the killing and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice, urging people to maintain peace.

Previously, the district administration also imposed a night curfew in the area to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Deceased Dilseng M Sangma, a member of the A·chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK), a Garo civil society NGO, was assaulted on January 9 when he, along with some other activists, went to the Rajabala area of West Garo Hills district, suspecting that illegal stone quarrying was underway there, officials said.

He later succumbed to his injuries, while another person accompanying him sustained serious injuries, they added.

It is suspected that goons backed by illegal stone quarry operators were behind the killing, officials said.

