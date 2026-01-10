Mob attack kills NGO member in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, 3 held, night curfew on

Shillong, Jan 10: As many as three people were arrested and security was tightened in Goalgaon village under the Rajabala constituency in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district after a violent mob attack left an NGO member dead on Friday evening.

The district administration has also imposed a night curfew in the area to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

The victim has been identified as Dilseng M Sangma, a member of the A·chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK), a Garo civil society NGO.

According to official sources, Sangma was part of a group of around 10–12 ACHIK members who were present in Goalgoan on Friday evening when they were allegedly attacked by a mob.

Another member of the NGO sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma described the incident as “tragic” and strongly condemned the violence, appealing for peace and brotherhood among communities.

“Multiple raids have been conducted at various locations and three arrests have been made so far. A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused,” Sangma said in a message, urging citizens to maintain communal harmony and cooperate with the authorities.

Rajabala MLA Mizanur Kazi, speaking over the phone with The Assam Tribune, said the incident was being thoroughly investigated and assured that those responsible would face strict action.

“We are not yet sure how exactly the incident unfolded, but we unequivocally condemn it and demand the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of this crime,” Kazi said.

Appealing for calm, the MLA stated that preliminary information suggests the ACHIK members had arrived in the village in two vehicles, following which a confrontation took place involving local residents and some workers in the area.

“This does not appear to be a premeditated act and seems to have happened on the spur of the moment. Nevertheless, it is highly condemnable, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family,” he added.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, the entire market stretch from Haldiganj to Gumaijhora remained closed on Saturday. The market area spans across two constituencies of Garo Hills namely Rajabala and Selsella.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified peace-building efforts.

The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills convened a peace meeting with village elders, church leaders and community representatives at Rajabala on Saturday afternoon.

A similar meeting was also held earlier in the day at Tura, the district headquarters, to appeal for restraint and prevent any retaliatory violence.

Authorities said the situation remains tense but under control, with additional police deployment in sensitive areas.