Meghalaya govt writes to centre, seeks 50–60% increase in commercial LPG supply

Shillong, March 27: Amid concerns over global fuel supply disruptions, Meghalaya has approached the Centre seeking a substantial increase in LPG allocation after reduced deliveries, particularly of commercial cylinders, began affecting hotels and restaurants.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar on Thursday said the state government has written to the Centre requesting a 50–60 per cent increase in LPG allocation, citing rising demand due to a surge in tourism and increased dependence on the fuel.

“We have written to the Union minister to enhance the quota allocated to the state. In the last two days, we have received a slightly better supply of commercial cylinders, but it is still not at the level we used to get earlier,” Dkhar told the press.

He said there is no acute shortage of LPG for domestic use at present, but supply of commercial cylinders remains constrained.

“If the requirement is 100 cylinders, we are currently receiving around 80,” he said.

The minister added that the government has taken measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG.

Committees headed by the chief secretary and district authorities have been constituted to monitor the situation and ensure fair distribution.

“At present, there are some shortages affecting restaurants and hotels, but the situation has improved compared to two to three weeks ago. We are making efforts through the department to further increase the supply,” he said.

The supply constraints come amid an ongoing LPG crunch in the nation that has already begun affecting the hospitality sector.

In recent weeks, several hotels and restaurants across Meghalaya have reportedly been forced to cut down on services and trim menu offerings due to irregular supply of commercial cylinders, raising concerns about the impact on tourism and local businesses.

PTI