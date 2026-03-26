LPG crunch forces Meghalaya hotels to cut services & menu, tourism sector hit

Shillong, March 26: A shortage of commercial LPG has begun to affect the tourism sector in Meghalaya, with several hotels and restaurants curtailing menus and services, officials said on Wednesday. They said available supplies of commercial LPG are being prioritised for essential services such as hospitals and hostels, leading to disruptions in the hospitality industry.

Hotel and resort owners, particularly in tourist hotspots like the State capital Shillong and Sohra, said they are being forced to scale down operations and switch to alternative cooking methods.

“To all our guests and visitors, we are switching to firewood and charcoal-based slow cooking from tomorrow. Kindly bear with us for longer wait times and limited local food only,” an owner of a popular resort in Sohra posted on the social media.

Industry stakeholders said the shortage has affected regular kitchen operations, with many establishments unable to offer full menus due to lack of fuel.

Officials, however, maintained that essential services remain the priority and efforts are being made to streamline supply.

Last year, Meghalaya recorded over 1.6 million tourist footfalls.

PTI