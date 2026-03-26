Meghalaya CM eyes NPP expansion in Assam, bets on long-term outreach

Shillong, March 25: National People's Party (NPP) supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his party is working to expand its base in neighbouring Assam, identifying select constituencies where it has built long-term connections with local leaders.

"Our party has always aspired to expand our base in different parts of the Northeast. Assam is a state where we had not expanded earlier, but we identified certain constituencies where we have been in touch with leaders for a long time," Sangma told the press on Wednesday.

He said the party's decision to field candidates in Assam is based on these sustained engagements and should be seen as part of a broader, long-term political strategy.

Sangma emphasised that the NPP's foray into Assam is not limited to immediate electoral gains but reflects a continued commitment to strengthen its presence in the state.

"Let us not look at a political journey from just an election point of view. For us, it is a process and a commitment that we are making. We are starting our commitment towards the state of Assam and will continue to move forward," he said.

Expressing optimism about the party's prospects, Sangma said the NPP hopes to make an electoral breakthrough in the state.

"We hope that we will be able to open an account in this election in Assam," he added.

The NPP, which has a significant presence in Meghalaya, has been looking to expand its footprint in other parts of the Northeast as part of its regional growth strategy, party leaders said.

The party has fielded candidates in three seats for elections to the 126-member Assam assembly.

Meanwhile, former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam joined the NPP after exiting his previous party and has been named its candidate from the Mankachar constituency.

His induction is being seen as part of the NPP’s effort to strengthen its base by bringing in leaders with established local influence ahead of the polls.

With inputs from PTI