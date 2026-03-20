Aminul Islam joins NPP, named candidate from Mankachar after AIUDF exit

Guwahati, March 20: With frequent defections adding a new dimension to the Assam Assembly polls, Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam has joined the National People's Party (NPP) and is set to contest the upcoming elections from the Mankachar constituency.

The development was confirmed after the NPP released its latest candidate list on Thursday, naming Aminul Islam among three candidates for the polls along with Daniel Langthasa from Haflong (ST) and Ganseng B Sangma from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

His move comes after resigning from the All India United Democratic Front, signalling shifting political alignments in the run-up to the elections.

Explaining his decision, Aminul Islam before the publication of the candidate list said that he had consulted extensively with the people of his constituency before making the move.

“Through the press, I had informed that whatever decision I take will be after speaking to the residents of Mankachar. Accordingly, I came here and held discussions with my workers and people. They clearly told me that my politics should remain aligned with the people and the underprivileged,” he said.

Highlighting the region’s unique geographical and economic realities, he added, “Nearly 60–70 per cent of the people in Mankachar are directly or indirectly dependent on Meghalaya. We cannot move out of our constituency without passing through Meghalaya, and our livelihood depends on trade and business with the state. Our people are facing difficulties, and to address this, engaging in regional politics is important.”

Islam further revealed that he had held discussions with Conrad Sangma and other leaders in Meghalaya.

“They have assured support for improving connectivity, unity and development in the constituency and adjoining areas. Based on their response and the support of my people, I expressed my readiness to contest on an NPP ticket,” he said.

Expressing confidence, he added that the people of Mankachar have backed his decision and encouraged him to move forward with the new political alignment.

Aminul Islam’s switch to the NPP follows his recent resignation from the AIUDF, which had sparked speculation about his next political move.

Reports at the time indicated that his exit had fuelled talks of a possible shift to other regional or alliance parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad.

With defections and realignments continuing, constituencies like Mankachar are expected to witness closely contested battles in the upcoming polls.