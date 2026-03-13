Meghalaya CM calls for unity, assures to resolve ST certificate row after GHADC unrest

Tura, March13: In the wake of the recent unrest in Garo Hills region that left two persons dead, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will resolve issues related to ST certificates and continue to serve the people, while calling for unity and brotherhood among communities.

Addressing party leaders and supporters on Friday, Sangma said the NPP would remain committed to the principles of its founder, P A Sangma, and continue working for the welfare of the people.

"The NPP will resolve the ST certificate issue. We will continue to serve the people with dedication and commitment," the chief minister said in Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district.

He urged party workers and supporters to remain united and further strengthen the party.

"No one can weaken the morale of the NPP. Let us stand united and work together to further strengthen the party," Sangma said.

Appealing for peace and harmony, he also stressed the importance of forgiveness and unity among communities.

"At this moment, we must come together as one and promote unity and brotherhood," he said.

The chief minister also lauded the police, district administration and other officials for maintaining law and order during the recent violence in Tura.

"I would like to thank the police and officials who worked tirelessly to ensure that the situation was brought under control," he said.

Sangma also expressed gratitude to the residents of Tura for standing united and helping restore normalcy.

"The people of Tura came together to clean up debris and help restore the town. This unity shows the strength and resilience of our people," he said.

He further thanked religious leaders and community organisations for appealing for calm and helping maintain peace.

Security has since been tightened in the town, while the administration continues to monitor the situation to ensure peace and normalcy.

Two persons were killed in police firing at Chibinang in West Garo Hills on early Tuesday during clashes that erupted amid protests by sections of the tribal Garo community against the attempt of non-Garo candidates in the filing of nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) election.

Several incidents of arson, assault on civilians and the gathering of large crowds were reported in Tura and other locations across the region, comprising five districts.

The Meghalaya High Court, on Tuesday, struck down a notification making Scheduled Tribe certificates compulsory for filing nominations for the GHACD polls that led to the violence.

The notification sought to bar non-tribals from contesting the GHADC elections in a departure from the practice that continued for over seven decades.

PTI