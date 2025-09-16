Meghalaya cabinet set to get 8 new faces today; Amapreen, Paul, Rakkam dropped

Shillong, Sep 16: The long-awaited reshuffle in the Conrad K. Sangma-led Meghalaya cabinet will take place on Tuesday, with the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm.

As many as eight sitting ministers are set to be dropped, and new faces are being inducted.

Chief Minister Sangma met Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar on Monday evening and submitted the list of legislators who would be inducted.

From the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), four ministers -- Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon -- are being dropped.

Their replacements are Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Resubelpara MLA and former Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Passah, and Dalu MLA Brening A. Sangma.

In the United Democratic Party (UDP), senior leaders Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla will step down. They will be replaced by party president and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh, and Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui.

From the BJP, Alexander L. Hek will make way for South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai, while the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) Minister Shakliar Warjri will be replaced by Mawshynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar.

The reshuffle has triggered intense political buzz, with many insiders admitting surprise at the names being dropped.

Observers noted that the NPP’s strategy of accommodating every ally to build a strong Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) may have backfired, as the Chief Minister now faces pressure to balance party interests, district representation, and seniority.

The move will also alter demographic representation in the cabinet. With Ampareen Lyngdoh’s exit, the new Council of Ministers will have no women members.

Shylla’s removal will leave East Jaintia Hills without representation, as the UDP’s berth has gone to Lahkmen Rymbui from West Jaintia Hills.

Following the reshuffle, there will be three ministers in the Conrad Sangma-led cabinet -- Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, his brother-in-law Wailadmiki Shylla, and relative Sosthenes Sohtun -- all from the same clan.

Party insiders said that first-time MLA Santa Mary Shylla could have been considered to ensure both women’s representation and East Jaintia Hills’ inclusion, but the leadership opted otherwise.

IANS