Meghalaya cabinet reshuffle likely soon; several ministers may be dropped

Shillong, Sept 15: A long-awaited reshuffle in the Conrad Sangma-led cabinet is likely to take place soon, with several ministers expected to be dropped on grounds of poor performance and political adjustments.

The exercise, though overdue, may be slightly delayed following the death of former Chief Minister DD Lapang on September 12 and the subsequent three-day state mourning. Sources said some ministers have landed the government in controversy through careless remarks and other issues, forcing the administration into repeated damage-control measures.

One such incident involved Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla, who suggested that the disappearance of 4,000 metric tonnes of coal could have been due to rain washing it away into Bangladesh.

The statement went viral nationwide and was even raised in the Lok Sabha. Following judicial directions, an inquiry has since been ordered.

Similarly, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, when asked about a roofless primary school in the State, remarked casually that poor infrastructure was not uncommon in Meghalaya. The government scrambled to respond, releasing pictures of several schools that had been repaired.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, meanwhile, was acquitted earlier this month by the High Court in the infamous “white ink” Education Department scam. However, social media remains rife with allegations of a compromised CBI probe, and the case may yet reach the Supreme Court.

Other ministers being closely watched for poor performance include Marcuise N Marak (Public Health Engineering), AT Mondal (Power), and Comingone Ymbon (Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs). They may also face removal.

As part of the BJP’s seat-sharing formula, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary AL Hek could be replaced by Sanbor Shullai. The BJP is a coalition partner in the Sangma government.

Other coalition allies such as the Hill State People’s Democratic Party and the United Democratic Party are also expected to decide whether to retain or replace their representatives. Sources indicated that as many as eight of the 12 cabinet ministers could be shown the door in the upcoming reshuffle.