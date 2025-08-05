Meghalaya begins land acquisition for Rs 22,864-Cr Shillong-Silchar corridor

Shillong, Aug 5: The Meghalaya government has initiated the land acquisition process for the construction of the Rs 22,864-crore high-speed corridor from Umiam Lake near Shillong to Silchar in lower Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The Greenfield four-lane highway, which will pass through the Ri-Bhoi district, will be built by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), they said.

In a notification, Ri-Bhoi's Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal asked villagers not to undertake any new construction or development activity within the designated area of the proposed corridor without prior permission from his office.

"It is hereby clearly stated that any unauthorised structures, whether temporary or permanent, erected within the proposed alignment after the issuance of this notice will not be considered eligible for any compensation at the time of land acquisition or project implementation," it said.

Seventeen villages have been identified for land acquisition. Among them are Pyllun, Umeit, Umroi Labansaro, Nongrah, Nonglakhia, Wahmyntait, and Lumsohphoh, officials said.

The 166.80-km corridor will begin at Mawlyngkhung near Shillong and end at Panchgram near Silchar. While 144.80 km of the route is in Meghalaya, 22 km is in Assam, they said.

The project is aimed at boosting connectivity and economic development in the region.

PTI