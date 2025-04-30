Union Cabinet approves Rs 22,864-cr Meghalaya-Assam corridor

Guwahati, April 30: The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the development of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam, with a total project cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

The ambitious infrastructure project is set to significantly improve inter-city connectivity, enhance transportation services, and drive economic development across the Northeast region.

According to an official statement, the high-speed corridor will span 166.80 km, with 144.80 km passing through Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam. The project, which will be developed on a hybrid annuity mode, aims to enhance the existing transport network and provide an efficient, high-speed route for both passenger and freight traffic.

The new corridor will offer improved connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya, facilitating smoother movement between key cities such as Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar. As part of its focus on enhancing regional connectivity, the project will be instrumental in connecting the economic hubs of the Northeast, especially the cement and coal production areas in Meghalaya, and will stimulate industrial growth in the region.

Additionally, the proposed corridor will benefit tourism in the region by facilitating easier access to scenic tourist destinations. The new route will connect tourists traveling from well-connected airports such as Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar to the popular tourist destinations in the Northeast. This move is expected to bolster tourism and promote regional cultural exchange.

Once completed, the Shillong-Silchar corridor will alleviate congestion on the existing NH-06, a critical highway linking Guwahati to Silchar. The project also aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aiming to enhance transport infrastructure development across the country.

The high-speed corridor will traverse through multiple districts, including Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and Cachar district in Assam. It will improve inter-city connectivity between major cities like Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar, as well as provide better road access to other states such as Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The cabinet statement further stressed that the development of this corridor is in line with the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.” It is expected to boost the socio-economic landscape of the region by creating job opportunities, improving regional trade, and enhancing the overall infrastructure of the Northeast.

Upon completion, the Shillong-Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic integration and serve as a vital lifeline for national and international tourists. This greenfield project is poised to bring transformative changes to the Northeast, further strengthening India’s connectivity and economic ties with neighboring countries.

