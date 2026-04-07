Manipur unrest: IED defused in Bishnupur amid outrage over minors’ deaths

Bishnupur, Apr 7: Amid heightened tensions following the killing of two minors in a suspected mortar attack in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by the state police’s Bomb Disposal Squad in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The device, suspected to have been planted by Kuki militants, was detected and safely neutralised around 11.36 am, averting a potential tragedy. Ground inputs indicate the IED had been planted a day earlier.

The recovery comes after protests erupted across Bishnupur following the deaths of two minors in a suspected mortar blast on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Thousands marched from Bishnupur Bazar to Tronglaobi, with demonstrators blocking key roads and setting tyres ablaze, bringing normal life to a standstill.

Shops and commercial establishments remained shut, while schools, colleges and government offices were closed, severely disrupting daily activity across the district.

Security forces have intensified vigil in sensitive areas, with additional deployment to prevent any further escalation.

Amid the tense situation, Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh visited Raj Polyclinic on Tuesday morning to assess the condition of the injured mother who lost her two children in the attack.

Expressing anguish, the Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure the highest standard of medical care and all necessary support for the victim.

He described the incident as a “barbaric act” and an “outright assault on humanity”, alleging that it was a direct attempt to derail the fragile peace in the state.

Condemning the attack, Singh said those responsible would be identified and dealt with firmly under the law. “Let there be no doubt, those responsible will be hunted down,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting citizens, he asserted that such acts of violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances, while urging the public to remain united against forces seeking to disrupt peace and harmony.

Security has been further tightened across the district as authorities brace for any fresh flare-up.