Two minors killed in suspected rocket attack in Manipur’s Moirang, CM condemns

Imphal, April 7: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur after two children were killed in a suspected rocket launcher attack in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Tuesday, sparking widespread outrage and unrest in the region.

The incident occurred around 1 am at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai under Moirang Police Station when a projectile, suspected to have been fired by suspected Kuki militants, struck a residential area. The explosion resulted in the tragic deaths of a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl.

Their mother, who sustained critical injuries in the blast, was immediately rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that both children were brought dead, while the woman remains in a serious condition.

The incident triggered immediate protests in Moirang, with enraged residents taking to the streets condemning the attack. Tensions escalated rapidly as protesters resorted to arson, setting ablaze two oil tankers and a goods-laden truck that were reportedly en route to Churachandpur.









In a further escalation, a large crowd gheraoed the Moirang Police Station, demanding swift and decisive action against those responsible for the attack. Protesters burnt tyres and debris outside the police station gate, intensifying the already volatile atmosphere.

Security forces have since been deployed in large numbers in and around the area to bring the situation under control and prevent further violence. Officials said the situation remains tense and is being closely monitored.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described the attack as a "barbaric act" and assured the people that those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt with firmly under the law.

"I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Let there be no doubt, those responsible will be identified, hunted down, and dealt with firmly under the law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

Singh asserted that the state government stands resolute in protecting every citizen and will take all necessary measures to ensure that peace, order, and stability are not compromised.

Moirang MLA Thokchom Santi Singh, who rushed to the site soon after the incident, strongly condemned the killings, describing the act as “nothing less than terrorism.” He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and urged authorities to take stringent action against those involved.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement confirming the perpetrators, and further details are awaited as investigations continue.

With inputs from PTI