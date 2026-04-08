Manipur tense but calm as curfew, internet curbs hold; no fresh violence

Imphal, Apr 8: The situation remained tense but calm across five valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday, with curfew, internet suspension and heavy police deployment in place.

No fresh violence was reported this morning, but clashes between security forces and protesters broke out late on Tuesday in some places in Imphal East and West districts, prompting the police personnel to fire tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators, a senior police officer said.

They also burnt tyres on the streets at Khurai Lamlong and Wangkhei in Imphal East district, and at Uripok and Kwakeithel in Imphal West, and demanded action against those involved in the killing of the two children.

"The situation has been brought under control after the overnight clashes. No fresh violence was reported this morning. The overall situation remains calm," the officer said.

Curfew and internet suspension have been in force in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts, he said.

Violence broke out in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday after two children were killed in a mortar attack on their home, while two others were shot dead when a mob stormed a CRPF camp during a protest against the blast.

A group of people also torched two oil tankers and a truck, vandalised a police outpost and stopped the movement of vehicles on key roads to protest the bomb attack.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired an all-party meeting to review the prevailing situation in the state.

It all started with suspected militants bombed a house in Moirang Tronglaobi, killing a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister and injuring their mother, when all of them were sleeping early on Tuesday.

Angered by the incident, around 400 people attacked a CRPF camp, prompting security forces to open fire, leaving two of them dead and about 20 others injured.

The protesters were unhappy with the security forces for allegedly failing to take action against the militants.

Chief minister Khemchand Singh condemned the bomb attack and said the investigation would be handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The representatives of political parties expressed deep concern over the law and order situation and emphasised the need to maintain peace, unity, and communal harmony.

Govt rubbish rumours

The Manipur government has rubbished rumours spreading on social media that security forces have killed a "multitude of innocent protesters" in the state and warned of strict action against such rumour mongers.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Manipur government said, "There are various tweets and social media posts spreading rumours claiming that security personnel have killed multitude of innocent people in #Manipur carrying out peaceful protest rally."

"Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such information before posting," it added.

Urging people not to allow rumours to shape actions, it said in moments of uncertainty, the best response is calm, clarity and verification.

PTI