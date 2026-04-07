Bishnupur blast case to NIA; 2 killed, 26 injured as Manipur valley erupts

Imphal, Apr 7: Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, on Tuesday, announced that the case relating to the killing of two toddlers in a midnight mortar attack in Moirang will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The announcement was made during a high-level press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, attended by members of the Council of Ministers and MLAs.

The meeting was convened after two people died and 26 others were injured in police firing after a protesting mob allegedly entered a central forces camp and vandalised the premises.

Several vehicles parked inside the camp were also set on fire, the police said.

Describing the mortar attack as “barbaric and inhuman”, the Chief Minister said massive combing operations have been launched in sensitive areas.

“Security forces have been directed to intensify operations. The culprits will be caught — dead or alive,” he said.

Tensions escalated across Bishnupur district as violent protests broke out in the aftermath of the incident.

State Home Minister K. Govindas said a group of protesters stormed a CRPF camp at Tronglaobi earlier in the day, setting vehicles on fire and damaging property inside the premises.

Security personnel opened fire to disperse the mob, leaving two persons dead and at least 26 others injured, he said.

The unrest spread across several valley districts, with large groups of protesters taking to the streets. Road blockades were reported at multiple locations, severely disrupting normal life.

In Bishnupur, including Kha Potsangbam and along the Imphal–Moirang road, protesters, many of them women, blocked the movement of security forces.

Normal life was severely disrupted, with shops, markets and educational institutions remaining shut across the Imphal valley districts.

Amid fears of further escalation, authorities suspended mobile internet and data services for three days in five valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur.

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers, even as the situation remains tense and volatile across the valley.