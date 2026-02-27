Manipur-tagged Amur falcons are healthy & active in Africa: Wildlife Institute of India

Imphal, Feb 27: All three Amur falcons tagged under Phase II of the Manipur Amur Falcon Tracking Project are reported to be active and healthy in Africa.

According to the latest satellite data released by the Wildlife Institute of India, the birds — Ahu, Alang and Apapang — were fitted with satellite transmitters on November 8, 2025, at the Chiuluan roosting site in Tamenglong district.

As per the latest update, Ahu is currently in Somalia, Apapang in Zimbabwe, and Alang in Botswana.

The tagging was carried out by the Manipur Forest Department in collaboration with scientists from WII, Dehradun, with support from officials of the Tamenglong Forest Division and volunteers from Chiuluan village.

Officials said the three falcons reached Africa within nine to ten days of departure, completing a swift transcontinental journey. Since then, they have been wintering in different African countries.

Dr R. Suresh Kumar of WII said all three birds continue to show normal activity. Earlier concerns regarding Ahu’s movements have now been allayed, with recent satellite data confirming that the bird is active and making localised movements within Somalia.

During the previous wintering cycle, the tagged bird “Chiuluan-2” began its northward migration towards its breeding grounds on April 14, 2025. Researchers are closely monitoring the present cohort to document the timing and route of their return migration.

The satellite-tagging initiative aims to generate scientific data on the long-distance migration of the Amur falcon and to strengthen conservation efforts in Tamenglong, one of the key roosting sites for the species.