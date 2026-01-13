Manipur steady, steps on to shield Northeast from Myanmar spillover: Army Chief

New Delhi, Jan 13: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army on Tuesday, said that the Northeast situation, especially in Manipur, saw an improvement due to the neutral, transparent and decisive actions by security forces.

He said that in response to the turbulence in neighbouring nation, Myanmar, the security forces are working to shield the northeastern region from the spillover effects.

Addressing the press, the Army chief said, "As regards the Northeast, neutral, transparent and decisive action by security forces, along with many proactive government initiatives, has led to a marked improvement in the situation in Manipur during 2025."

"Peaceful conduct of the Durand Cup, resumption of cultural festivals and renewal of suspension of operations, that is, SoO, with Kuki insurgent groups in September 2025, have been key markers of stability," he mentioned.

Gen Dwivedi further said that efforts have been made by the Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles and the Ministry of Home Affairs, to safeguard the northeastern front from the dire circumstances currently existing in Myanmar.

"In response to turbulence in Myanmar, a comprehensive multi-agency security grid comprising Assam Rifles, Army, and Home Ministry is working towards insulating the Northeast from spillover effects. With the successful conduct of phase two elections in Myanmar, we should be able to engage each other more effectively now," he said.

Additionally, he noted that the situation along the northern and northwestern border remains "stable" and "under firm control", but stressed the need for "constant vigil".

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has witnessed a significant positive change in 2025, adding that the "theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape" in the union territory.

He further said that in the past year, the security forces eliminated 31 terrorists, of which 65% were of Pakistani origin, including the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

IANS