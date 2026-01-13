31 terrorists neutralised in 2025, 65% Pakistan-origin: Army Chief

New Delhi, Jan 13: Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and any misadventure by the adversary will be dealt with effectively, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday, sending a firm message to Pakistan.

Extensively elaborating on various aspects of Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi, while addressing the annual press meet, said it helped in resetting the strategic assumptions as the Indian military struck deep to dismantle terror infrastructure and puncturing Islamabad's "longstanding nuclear rhetoric".

"As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to," he said.

Gen Dwivedi said the operation was India's calibrated and resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrating readiness, precision, and strategic clarity.

He also said that the Indian Army had mobilised its troops and was ready for ground offensives.

"The situation along the northern front remains stable, but needs constant vigil. Renewed contact and confidence-building measures are contributing to the gradual normalisation of the situation. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he said.

He further said that in the past year, the security forces eliminated 31 terrorists, of which majority were of Pakistani origin, including the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65% were Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. Active local terrorists are now in single digits. Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent, with only two in 2025," he said.

The Army chief said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control.

Mentioning the "clear indicators of positive change in J&K", the Army chief cited examples of robust development activity, the revival of tourism and the peaceful Shri Amarnath Yatra, which saw more than 4 lakh pilgrims, exceeding the five-year average.

The Army chief also added that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.

With inputs from agencies