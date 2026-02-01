Manipur NDA MLAs flown to Delhi amid buzz over government formation

Imphal, Feb 1: Amid mounting political uncertainty and growing public anxiety in Manipur, all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators were flown to New Delhi on Sunday, triggering fresh speculation over the future course of governance in the state.

According to reports, the legislators have been summoned by Sambit Patra, the BJP’s Northeast in-charge, for a crucial meeting scheduled to be held in the national capital at 2 pm on Monday.

The sudden movement of MLAs has intensified political chatter, particularly as Manipur continues under prolonged Central rule, with no official clarity on the next steps.

The development comes at a critical juncture, as the period of suspended animation of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to end on February 13, lending urgency to the ongoing political consultations at the central level.

Speaking to the press before departing for Delhi, BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen indicated that government formation wil be part of the discussions, while stressing his willingness to accept the Centre’s decision on leadership.

“Government formation is the agenda. However, for me, any leader chosen by the Centre is acceptable,” Rajen said.

Responding to widespread speculation on social media about possible leadership changes, L Nishikanta cautioned against drawing conclusions from online narratives.

He said the party follows its own internal mechanisms for deciding leadership issues and described social media speculation as unreliable.

Striking a more optimistic note, BJP MLA Heikham Dingko expressed confidence that the Delhi deliberations would lead to a positive outcome.

“Something positive will definitely happen,” he said, signalling hope that the ongoing talks would help move the state out of political uncertainty.

In another indication of heightened political activity, A Sharda Devi, state BJP president, along with other senior BJP functionaries, also left Imphal for New Delhi.

Their departure has further fuelled speculation that key organisational and leadership-related decisions concerning Manipur may be taken by the party’s central leadership.

Meanwhile, contrasting political signals continue to emerge from different parts of the state.

Several Kuki organisations have publicly stated that they will not support the formation of a popular government in Manipur, particularly in the valley areas.

In contrast, there is a growing and sustained demand from the valley region for the restoration of a popular, elected government to end the current phase of Central rule.

Political observers note that the sharp divergence in positions underscores the deepening fault lines within Manipur’s political landscape, even as public pressure intensifies for a resolution to prolonged political uncertainty and administrative paralysis.

Sources said the Delhi meeting is expected to deliberate on the evolving situation in Manipur, including political stability, governance options and the Centre’s next course of action.

However, no official statement has yet been issued by the BJP or the state leadership regarding the precise agenda of the meeting.