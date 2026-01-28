Churachandpur sees second rally in 10 days over political solution in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 28: Thousands of students held a massive rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, opposing the move to form a elected government without what they described as a prior political solution to the ongoing crisis.

The rally, organised by the Joint Students’ Body of Churachandpur, began at around 10.40 am from Lamka Public Ground and proceeded towards Tuibong near the district administration office, before concluding near the Wall of Remembrance, close to the administrative complex.

During the rally, participants carried placards and raised slogans such as “We Want Political Solution, Not Popular Government,” “Justice Precedes Peace,” “Justice First, Power Later,” “No Solution, No Popular Government,” “Respect Buffer Zones,” and “Separation Is the Only Solution.”

Student leaders said the protest was aimed at pressing for a political resolution before the installation of a popular government.

“The main reason behind this rally is that for more than two years the central government has been focusing largely on forming a popular government or restoring normalcy, rather than initiating dialogue for a political solution,” said Samuel Taithul, leader of the Joint Students’ Body.





As part of the programme, the organisers submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Additional Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur, Seiminthang MCS.

In the memorandum, the students pointed out that since May 2023, large-scale displacement has taken place across Manipur, accompanied by what they termed a "breakdown of administration" in affected areas.

They noted that thousands of people continue to live in relief camps and are unable to return to their homes, stressing that these concerns must be resolved before normal political processes resume.

The protest concluded peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported.

This was the second such rally in Churachandpur in the past 10 days. Earlier, on January 14, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) organised a massive public rally in the district, pressing for an expedited political settlement for the Kuki-Zo people, including their long-standing demand for a Union Territory with Legislature.

Backed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), Kuki-Zo groups said they would participate in the formation of a popularly elected government only if there was clear political commitment from both the Centre and the state towards a settlement.

Setting a firm timeline, they had also declared that a political solution for the Kuki-Zo people must be achieved before the 2027 General Election.